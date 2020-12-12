Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Leading Rusher Myles Gaskin Goes on COVID-19 List

Miami Dolphins leading rusher Myles Gaskin went the COVID-19 list Saturday, a blow to the playoff-contending team on the eve of its game against Kansas City.

Running backs Matt Breida (COVID-19 list) and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) were already sidelined. DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird are expected to get the bulk of the carries against the Chiefs.

Miami elevated running back Elijah McGuire for the game, along with tight end Chris Myarick and defensive end Tyshun Render.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 1 hour ago

Stolen Service Dog Located a Day Later in South Florida

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

The Dolphins rank last in the NFL with an average of 3.7 yards per carry.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami DolphinscoronavirusCOVID-19myles gaskin
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us