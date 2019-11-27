Dolphins Receiver Jakeem Grant Placed on Season Ending IR

  • Miami Dolphins receiver and kick returner Jakeem Grant will be placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, ending his season.

Grant was hurt in Sunday’s loss at Cleveland. He also dealt with calf, hamstring and toe issues this year.

Grant had a 101-yard kickoff return in Week 11 for his fourth career special teams touchdown return, a Dolphins record.

