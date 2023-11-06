“The narrative will continue until we change it”: McDaniel believes Dolphins not worried about losing to winning teams

The Miami Dolphins suffered their third loss of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday.

With the three losses coming against the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, and now the Kansas City Chiefs, a new narrative is being drawn up that the Dolphins are pretenders and not real contenders in the race for this year's Super Bowl.

Dolphins Head Coach paid no attention to the doubters and backed his team to bounce back following the 21-14 loss.

"It's important to understand the narrative will continue until we change it," McDaniel said in his traditional day-after-the-game press conference, "But, honestly, I also don't think that's something that's in the back of our team's mind."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

McDaniel maintains his firm believe in the players and urges the team to continue focusing on what they can control.

"Good teams have made us pay when we've allowed ourselves to be vulnerable in terms of shortchanging our execution of our fundamentals or technique.

Our team doesn't want to be given anything. We will continue to work. We'll let people talk about, you know, the things that move the needle for the business of football, but if we're doing our jobs and worried about the right stuff, we'll change the narrative," McDaniel added.

The Miami Dolphins have a bye this week and then host the Las Vegas Raiders before heading to New York to face the jets in the annual Thanksgiving game.