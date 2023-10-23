Tua Tagovailoa finding his ‘true self' under Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel

The arrival of Mike McDaniel in 2022 to Miami has not only placed the Dolphins as one of the best teams in the NFL with a 5-2 record, but has brought out a better version of Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback sat down with NBC Sports' Michael Smith and he revealed how he's finally able to be "himself" since McDaniel took the helm.

"I would describe the place I'm at right now, professionally, as fun and happy. That's how I would explain it. Fun because I'm able to be myself and the guys around me are able to be themselves. We're able to have open dialog in a manner that's respectful and not 'You have to be this way as a leader.' You have to say these things as a leader to your players," Tua said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Tua Tagovailoa as a professional, is much, much more different than the Tua Tagovailoa at home, being a dad, being a husband," Tua told Smith.

"But I think it's sort of intertwined more since the coming of Mike McDaniel with sort of the freedom that he's brought to the organization in regards to people feeling the freedom of, 'Dude, you can express yourself,' you can joke and not be afraid to be yourself, but when it is time to work, we know it's time to work," the Miami Dolphins quarterback explained.

Deeper into the 19 minute interview, Michael Smith mentioned that Tua kept referring to being himself, where he revealed the differences in the atmosphere since the arrival of McDaniel.

"How challenging was it for you to not be your true self?" asked Michael Smith.

"It is challenging, but I think as I've grown up to play football, it's always yes, sir, no, sir. Or if you feel like talking back, it's just a 'Coach me, coach' kind of deal, Tua responded, "As I have gone from high school to college, I've always been taught to just respect your elders and whatever they tell you, and that's what you should do. Like you should get on this guy like that. And I'd be like, Man, but that's not how I would normally do it."

“That’s what I would say I fought with in college and coming into the league. Being myself, I don’t think that’s something that people really understand, that people can really wrap their minds around, being themselves,” Tua added.

Tua also spoke about how he feels working under McDaniel and how he's stopped being so hard on himself.

“For me being able to be myself, every facet of where I am in the facility, at home, outside, it allows me to play free,” Tua said.

"I don't have to think of if I make this throw, you know, these are the consequences of what the coach will do, what will be said to me after I do it. It's like 'Dude, you're okay. Move on.' And it's something that Mike has helped train in me, [quarterbacks coach Darrel] Bevell has trained in me like all our guys have, have helped me with," he added.

Mike McDaniel was hired on February 2022 after former head coach Brian Flores was fired after a 9-8 season in 2021, having drafted Tua Tagovailoa as a first round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.