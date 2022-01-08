Miami, Florida Add Top Football Commits at All-American Game

Two of the state of Florida's big three power college football programs - the Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators - added to their 2022 recruiting classes Saturday at the annual high school All-American Game.

UM, which entered the day with the No. 49 ranked class, will see that rise after the commitment of four-star defensive end Cyrus Moss. Moss, a product of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV, chose the 'Canes over Oregon and USC among others.

The Gators, with the No. 40 ranked class, added their 11th commit from four-star running back Trevor Etienne. The Louisiana native and brother of NFL running back Travis selected UF over Clemson and LSU.

The Florida State Seminoles, who have the highest ranked class among state schools that is currently ranked No. 14 nationally, were left out Saturday in losing four-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman and four-star linebacker Daniel Martin .

Coleman, a native of St. Louis, MO and the top ranked player in the state, chose FCS member Jackson State over both the 'Canes and FSU. Martin, a native of the Atlanta area, chose Vanderbilt over FSU.

The game has been played annually since the 2000 season and been held on the first Saturday in January since 2002. It has been televised on NBC since 2004.