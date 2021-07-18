Miami Heat Announce 2021 Preseason Home Schedule

Fans of the Miami Heat will get to spend plenty of time inside the newly named FTX Arena ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Sunday, the Heat announced its home preseason schedule with three games played inside the downtown Miami arena over a two week period starting with their October 4th contest with the Atlanta Hawks.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday at noon. All home games for the Heat are mobile-only entry.

Miami, fresh off a NBA Finals appearance during the league’s pandemic bubble in 2020, was swept out of their first round series in May against the Milwaukee Bucks.