‘Canes starting QB Tyler Van Dyke enters transfer portal

Miami Hurricanes' quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has effectively called it quits in Coral Gables and entered the transfer portal after 4-years as the starter.

“I want to thank the University of Miami, my teammates, coaching staff, and everyone associated with the university who have made this chapter in my life truly special and invaluable,” Van Dyke said on X, formerly Twitter. “I have created lifelong friendships and memories, which I will always cherish. I am deeply appreciative of the opportunities and experiences that have shaped me during my time here. After conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.

In his four seasons at Miami, Van Dyke accumulated over 7,469 yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Van Dyke won the 2021 ACC rookie of the year in his redshirt freshman year where he threw for 2,931 yards with 25 touchdowns, after then-starting QB D'Eriq King suffered a season-ending injury.

Injuries plagued Van Dyke throughout his four years at Miami, suffering a shoulder injury in his sophmore year and a leg injury this year that left him benched for the Florida State University game.

Currently UM has two quarterbacks on its roster with sophmore Jacurri Brown and freshman Emory Williams, who replaced Van Dyke in the FSU game, before getting injured himself.