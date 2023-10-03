“Lots of excitement to be back out there”: Miami star safety Kam Kinchens will play Saturday for ‘The U'

University of Miami football fans can expect their star safety Kamren Kinchens to suit up for Saturday's game when 17th ranked Hurricanes face Georgia Tech at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

The sophomore safety has not played in four weeks after being sidelined by a head/neck injury in which he had to be carted off the field to an ambulance against Texas A&M.

"I remember everything that happened. We tried to make a routine play. Got a little whiplash to head. That's pretty much about it, you know. I was kind of nervous on the field and stuff like that, but with the fans rooting for me and my teammates showing me love, everything was good," Kinchens said in his first media appearance since the big hit.

Kinchens was also asked if he was diagnosed with whiplash, but the player denied the diagnosis.

"No. They didn’t diagnose me with that," Kinchens said.

Neither The University of Miami nor Kinchens revealed the medical diagnosis.

Kinchens did say he was excited about finally being cleared to play.

I don't like missing games. That was my first game I missed since I was little, honestly. I didn't miss [any] games in high school. It was kind of a rough patch missing those games because I pride myself in making sure I'm playing through whatever. By there's a lot of excitement to be back out there with my family," Kinchens said.

Miami All-American safety Kamren Kinchens was carted off in the fourth quarter of a 48-33 victory over No. 23 Texas A&M Saturday after he appeared to take a big hit to his upper body.

Kinchens was attempting to tackle Aggies receiver Ainias Smith on the play. He remained down on the ground, and his teammates immediately motioned toward the Miami sideline for the medical staff to come onto the field.

Medical personnel tended to Kinchens as players from both teams took a knee in a game that Miami led 48-33 with 1:33 left.

What a @canesfootball game! Proud of our @miamihurricanes and the way our community showed up tonight. Join us in keeping @KKinchens5 in our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/hX3O3KszfB — Julio Frenk (@julio_frenk) September 10, 2023

After working on Kinchens for several minutes, the medical staff loaded him onto a stretcher and carted him off the field. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal said early reports were that things are “relatively normal” with Kinchens. Cristobal said he was headed to the hospital following his postgame news conference but thinks Kinchens will be OK.

That’s one tough Cane 🤞



(picture via Merdie Kinchens-Butler) pic.twitter.com/IEHonGrOMm — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) September 10, 2023

“It’s as hard as it gets. You’ve got parents in the stands,” Cristobal said. “Very hopeful. I don’t like to get ahead of myself, but I’d like to think that everything is trending in the right direction.”

The crowd, which was electric as Miami mounted a comeback after falling into an early 10-point hole, fell silent. A few of his teammates gathered in a circle in a prayer.

Kinchens had a big game up to that point with an interception of Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman in the third quarter.