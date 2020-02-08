miami hurricanes

No. 8 Florida State Beats Miami 99-81

TALLAHASSEE, FL – FEBRUARY 08: The team celebrates as Travis Light (20) guard Florida State University (FSU) Seminoles comes off the bench and goes two-for-two outside the three point arc for six points in the final minute against the Miami Hurricanes, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Donald L Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams each scored 14 points as No. 8 Florida State beat Miami 99-81 on Saturday for a season sweep.

Devin Vassell had 13 points and Wyatt Wilkes scored 11, knocking down three 3-pointers, for the Seminoles (20-3, 10-2 ACC). Florida State connected on 13 of 26 3-point attempts.

Isaiah Wong had a career-high 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting for Miami (11-12, 3-10). Sam Waardenburg added 15 points, Harlond Beverly had 14 and Dejan Vasiljevic scored 12 on 5-of-13 shooting.

Anthony Polite had eight rebounds for Florida State, which outrebounded Miami 46-24.

The Seminoles also made 16 of 17 free-throw attempts.

Florida State won 83-79 in overtime at Miami on Jan. 18.

Miami: The Hurricanes got a career day from Wong, and Chris Lykes returned from a four-game absence due to injury. But the 'Canes used just eight players and ran out of gas in the second half.

Florida State: Five players scored in double figures and the Seminoles’ bench outscored Miami’s reserves 54-11. Thirteen players scored, including walk-ons Travis Light and Harrison Prieto.

Miami plays host to Boston College on Wednesday.

Florida State is at No. 7 Duke on Monday.

