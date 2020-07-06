Miami Marlins Announce 2020 Schedule for Pandemic Abbreviated Season

Just under four months after their original 2020 season opener was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Miami Marlins found out Monday when their new opening day would be.

Major League Baseball announced their schedule for an abbreviated season, a year consisting of 60 regular season games with the new opening day being July 23rd. Miami will open their season on Friday, July 24th with the Marlins facing the Philadelphia Phillies in a three game series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Marlins will play 40 games against teams from their own division, the National League East, and 20 games against teams from the American League East. The move was done in an effort to help reduce the amount of travel amid the pandemic.

Miami’s schedule includes:

July 24th-26th: at Philadelphia Phillies

July 27th-28th: vs. Baltimore Orioles

July 29th-30th: at Baltimore Orioles

July 31st-August 2nd: vs. Washington Nationals

August 4th-6th: vs. Philadelphia Phillies

August 7th-9th: at New York Mets

August 11th-12th: at Toronto Blue Jays

August 14th-16th: vs. Atlanta Braves

August 17th-20th: vs. New York Mets

August 21st-24th: at Washington Nationals

August 25th-27th: at New York Mets

August 28th-30th: vs. Tampa Bay Rays

September 1st-2nd: vs. Toronto Blue Jays

September 4th-6th: at Tampa Bay Rays

September 7th-9th: at Atlanta Braves

September 10th-13th: vs. Philadelphia Phillies

September 14th-16th: vs. Boston Red Sox

September 18th-20th: vs. Washington Nationals

September 21st-24th: at Atlanta Braves

September 25th-27th: at New York Yankees

Miami’s originally scheduled opener was March 26th, starting a four game series against the Phillies.

The schedule release provides some good news after four Marlins players tested positive for the coronavirus, team sources confirmed Saturday evening. The players including one that tested positive during this week’s screening that preceded the start of summer camp while the other positive tests occurred earlier in the summer.

Baseball’s annual All-Star Game scheduled for July 14 was canceled last Friday because of the pandemic, with the site of Dodger Stadium being awarded the 2022 Midsummer Classic. The 2021 game is set for Atlanta’s Truist Park, home to the Braves since 2017.

This year will be the first time since 1945 that no game is held.