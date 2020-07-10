MLB

Miami Marlins Announce Exhibition Games Ahead of 2020 Abbreviated Season

Miami will play two games against the Atlanta Braves, with both games being played at Atlanta's Truist Park

Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA AUGUST 21: Miami manager Don Mattingly looks on from the dugout during the MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves on August 21st, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Miami Marlins will get a chance to take the field for two 'summer' training games ahead of their 2020 regular season that will be abbreviated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami will play two games against the Atlanta Braves, with both games being played at Atlanta's Truist Park on Tuesday, July 21st at 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 22nd at 4 p.m.

The Marlins will open their season on Friday, July 24th with the Marlins facing the Philadelphia Phillies in a three game series at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.

Local

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Miami Mayor Addresses Conflict With County Mayor While Handing Out Masks

Broward County 6 hours ago

Several Detained After Shots Fired During Party in Pompano Beach: BSO

Miami will return home for their first game of the season inside Marlins Park on Monday, July 27th against the Baltimore Orioles in a two game series.

The Marlins will play 40 games against teams from their own division, the National League East, and 20 games against teams from the American League East. The move was done in an effort to help reduce the amount of travel amid the pandemic.

This article tagged under:

MLBAtlanta BravesMiami Marlins
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us