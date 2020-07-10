Miami Marlins Announce Exhibition Games Ahead of 2020 Abbreviated Season

The Miami Marlins will get a chance to take the field for two 'summer' training games ahead of their 2020 regular season that will be abbreviated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami will play two games against the Atlanta Braves, with both games being played at Atlanta's Truist Park on Tuesday, July 21st at 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 22nd at 4 p.m.

The Marlins will open their season on Friday, July 24th with the Marlins facing the Philadelphia Phillies in a three game series at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.

Miami will return home for their first game of the season inside Marlins Park on Monday, July 27th against the Baltimore Orioles in a two game series.

The Marlins will play 40 games against teams from their own division, the National League East, and 20 games against teams from the American League East. The move was done in an effort to help reduce the amount of travel amid the pandemic.