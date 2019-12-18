Sports

Marlins Sign Matt Kemp to Minor League Deal

He'll join an unsettled outfield as the Marlins continue to rebuild

CINCINNATI, OH – APRIL 10: Matt Kemp #27 of the Cincinnati Reds is seen at bat during the game against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on April10, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Three-time All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp has agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and is expected to take part in spring training.

Kemp batted .200 in 20 games for the Cincinnati Reds last year before breaking a rib on April 21. He then spent time in the Mets' minor league system.

Kemp, 35, is a career .285 hitter with 281 home runs in 14 seasons for four teams. He was runner-up for the NL MVP in 2011 and is a two-time Gold Glove winner.

Local

Palm Beach County 30 mins ago

Teen Student Hit, Killed by School Bus in Palm Beach County

Miramar Shootout 31 mins ago

21 Officers May Have Opened Fire in Miramar Shootout: Preliminary Findings

He'll join an unsettled outfield as the Marlins continue to rebuild and audition prospects next spring under owner Derek Jeter.

This article tagged under:

SportsMiamiMiami MarlinsMarlinsMatt Kemp
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us