Miami Will Look to Even Series With Atlanta in Game 2

Miami Marlins (31-29, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Miami: Pablo Lopez (6-4, 3.61 ERA in regular season) Atlanta: Ian Anderson (3-2, 1.95 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

NLDS: Atlanta leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves will look to increase their lead in the NLDS to two games in Game 2 against the Marlins Wednesday.

The Braves are 24-16 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has a team batting average of .239 this postseason, Travis d'Arnaud has lead them with an average of .417

The Marlins are 21-19 against NL East Division opponents. Miami has a team slugging percentage of .386 this postseason, Miguel Rojas leads them with a mark of .600 in 10 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is slugging .632.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .465.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Josh A. Smith: (nail), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.