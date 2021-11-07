Sports

Miami Tops 1st-Place New England 1-0 on Matuidi Goal

John McCarthy made three saves for his second shutout in 13 games for Miami (12-17-5), which finishes in 11th place in the Eastern Conference

By The Associated Press

Blaise Matuidi scored in the 58th minute as Inter Miami surprised the first-place New England Revolution 1-0 in the regular-season finale Sunday.

The Revolution (22-5-7), which set a record of 73 points in winning the Supporters Shield, lost only its second home game.

A win would have given New England a record 23rd victory. Manager Bruce Arena remains tied with Sigi Schmid for most regular seasons wins in MLS history.

John McCarthy made three saves for his second shutout in 13 games for Miami (12-17-5), which finishes in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

New England has a first-round bye.

