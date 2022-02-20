Miami Women Knock Off No. 16 Georgia Tech 51-39

Karla Erjavec had 12 points, Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 10, and Miami defeated No. 16 Georgia Tech 51-39 on Sunday, the Hurricanes' fourth win in eight days.

Miami dominated the first half, particularly on the defensive end, and led 26-12 at the break. The Yellow Jackets made three baskets in the first half, shooting 13% (3 for 23), and half of their points came from the foul line where they made 6 of 8.

Georgia Tech played even with Miami through the first several minutes of the second half, but the Hurricanes’ lead reached 15 points when Erjavec hit a 3-pointer for a 37-22 advantage with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter. Miami went on to lead 42-25 heading to the fourth. Georgia Tech made three 3-pointers late in the period to get as close as 49-39.

Eylia Love led Georgia Tech with 12 points. Lorela Cubaj had 12 rebounds and seven points.

The Hurricanes swept the season series, having defeated Georgia Tech 46-45 earlier in the year.

Georgia Tech has lost four of five, with three losses to unranked teams.

The Yellow Jackets conclude the regular season with two road games – against Florida State on Thursday and Wake Forest on Sunday. Miami plays at Virginia Tech on Thursday and returns home to play Wake Forest on Sunday.

