Boca Chita Key boat crash victims' families turn pain into purpose

Two local families are hoping to make a difference by honoring their daughters after they were involved in a Labor Day Weekend boat crash in 2022.

Katerina “Katy” Puig is defying the odds after she was left with a traumatic brain injury. The 19-year-old is currently in Jacksonville undergoing 30 to 35 hours of therapy per week.

“It was tough, but she ended up making it through,” said Katy’s father, Rudy Puig.

Puig was one of 14 passengers aboard George Pino’s boat that crashed into a channel marker on Sep. 4, 2022.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission concluded Pino operated his vessel in a careless manner. Pino pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of careless boating.

“It’s been really hard for me to get back on the boat, to be as forthcoming as I can, for me it’s a reminder of what I lost,” said Melissa Fernandez, mother of Lucy Fernandez.

Luciana Fernandez was killed in the crash. Months after the tragedy, her family established the Lucy Fernandez Foundation to provide scholarships at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and also to create awareness about boater and watercraft safety.

“When it comes to boating, the only legal requirement is that you pass a boater certification course to obtain a lifetime boater safety ID card issued to you only if you were born after Jan 1, 1988. So anyone older than age of 35 technically and legally is not required to have the minimal basic knowledge,” Fernandez said.

So far, more than 50 people have completed their boater safety certifications through the foundation. In July, the Lucy Fernandez Foundation will host a 3-day summit at Ocean Reef for boat operators and passengers.

“I always tell the Fernandez family that Lucy’s light is what is shining onto Katy and is what is guiding Katy,” said Amanda Puig, Katy's sister.

The Puig family is also hoping to make a difference and rise above this tragedy. They started the Onward 19 Foundation to guide traumatic brain injury survivors toward recovery and hope.

“An unfortunate situation like this brings people together and it’s brought us together,” said Rudy Puig.

Saturday, May 10, there will be a wiffle ball tournament to benefit KatyStrong and Onward19.

The Lucy Fernandez Foundation Boater Safety Summit is sold out, but they have many other events planned throughout the year.