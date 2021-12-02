college basketball

Miami's Balanced Attack Subdues Penn St. 63-58

Sam Waardenburg scored 14 points and Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong each scored 12

By The Associated Press

Sam Waardenburg scored 14 points and Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong each scored 12 and Miami beat Penn State 63-58 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game Wednesday night.

Jaheam Cornwall made two foul shots to reduce Penn State's deficit to 60-58 with 1:31 remaining. McGusty missed a 3-pointer on Miami's next possession, but Jordan Miller secured the offensive rebound and McGusty followed the miss with a made 3 to seal it with 38 seconds left.

Penn State used a 15-2 run and turned a 38-30 deficit into a 45-40 lead when Jalanni White made a layup with 12:16 remaining.

McGusty countered going on his own 7-0 outburst with a jump shot, 3-pointer and a layup in a little more than two-minute span. Cornwall responded with a 3 for the Nittany Lions with 8:30 left, but Moore made back-to-back layups and Miami (5-3) led for the remainder.

John Harrar made all six of his shot attempts for Penn State (4-3), was 4 for 5 from the foul line and scored 16 points with 12 rebounds. Seth Lundy scored 14 with eight rebounds.

