‘MLB The Show' adds women to ‘Road to the Show' game mode

"MLB The Show 24" has introduced a groundbreaking new game mode where players can create and play as women ballplayers, marking a first in the franchise's history.

"Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way" will include existing "Road to the Show" features with a "unique-to-women storyline following a lifelong friendship as it develops in professional baseball," according to TheShow.com.

"This feature was inspired by the stories of women in baseball," narrative designer Mollie Braley said. "Throughout history, women have been making waves in the sport. These include legends such as Toni Stone, who was one of the first women ever to play professional baseball, and has a new Storyline in MLB The Show 24.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Our team wanted to create something where dreams become a reality, and we felt like adding this to Road to the Show was the perfect opportunity that gave our players the option to experience this."

The new game mode is the latest addition of women to marquee sports video games. "FIFA" introduced women's national teams to its game in 2015 and WNBA players were included in "NBA 2K" for the first time in 2019.

Now, women will have a chance to step up to the plate and reach the big leagues in the popular MLB video game.

"This new game play experience is a unique pivot in the baseball world that will encourage, inspire and motivate individuals to chase their dreams," Women's USA Baseball National Team member Kelsie Whitmore said. "There has been a lot of deep thought, meaningful conversations, and the best intentions going into this. I am proud of MLB the Show for taking a chance of applying real life change into the game.

"To me, this project is a great opportunity for the world to be informed of women who play baseball and that taking their skills to the next level is possible. My hopes for this project is to educate others that women/girls do play baseball and that they are capable of competing in this game at every level."

"MLB The Show 24" is available for preorder and will be released on March 19.