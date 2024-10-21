We're in the home stretch, folks.

After months of speculation and predictions, and a couple of nail-biting series, the teams are set for the 2024 World Series.

Game 1 of the Fall Classic starts on Friday, Oct. 25, between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers claimed their spot in the series after delivering a crushing defeat to the New York Mets on Sunday night in Game 6 of the NLCS. Their World Series opponent had already been decided after the Yankees took down the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS in just five games.

Should the Yankees pull off victory, it would be their first World Series win since 2009. The Dodgers, meanwhile, tasted glory only a few years ago when they won the World Series in 2020.

This is the 12th time the two powerhouse organizations have faced off in the World Series, but their last meeting in the Fall Classic was all the way back in 1981.

Needless to say, there's a lot on the line.

The odds to win have already been released, and the Los Angeles team is at a slight advantage, according to BetMGM. Let's take a look:

Odds to win World Series

(As of Monday, Oct. 21, at 10:16 a.m. ET)

New York Yankees (+110)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-130)

World Series Game 1 odds

Spread: Dodgers (-1.5)

Moneyline: Dodgers (-130), Yankees (+110)

Over/under: 8

World Series schedule