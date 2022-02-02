Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Monsignor Pace's Shemar Stewart Picks Texas A&M Over Hometown Miami Hurricanes

The 6'6", 270 pound star had 13 sacks last season for the Spartans and solidifies Texas A&M's top ranked recruiting class

By NBC 6

WTVJ-TV

The top ranked high school football recruit in both Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida will be taking his talents away from the area for college.

Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, considered one of the top players in the entire county, chose Texas A&M on Wednesday in front of a crowd of supporters inside the school's chapel on National Signing Day.

Stewart, the 10th ranked recruit in the nation, chose the Aggies over both the hometown Miami Hurricanes and defending national champs Georgia.

The 6'6", 270 pound star had 13 sacks last season for the Spartans and solidifies Texas A&M's top ranked recruiting class.

Miami's 2022 class rose to 20th nationally, two spots behind rival Florida State and one spot behind in-state foe Florida.

This article tagged under:

COLLEGE FOOTBALLTexas A&Mshemar stewart
