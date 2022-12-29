NBC 6 (Early) Weekend Football Preview: The Regular Season Can't Get Any Worse…Right?

With the year 2022 set to come to an end in a couple days, the Miami Dolphins are more than happy to move on from what was a December to forget for a team that was once at the top of the AFC standings.

What once was an 8-3 team under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel is now limping into the final two games of the regular season with four straight losses. Right now, the Fins are barely holding on to the final playoff spot in the conference - and now, the Fins are wondering if they will be without their starting quarterback for the rest of the regular season.

The Dolphins aren’t the only game in town this weekend, with one of college football’s oldest bowl games returning for another edition inside Hard Rock Stadium. Meanwhile, one of the state’s Big Three programs prepares for its bowl game and a chance to do something they haven’t done in six seasons.

Can the Fins end their losing ways on the road? Can Florida State end its season with something it hasn’t had since the last time they played in the Orange Bowl? Will this year be the most orange of Orange Bowls ever? We break down all the games with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (Sunday)

From the department of “could this get any worse” for the Dolphins, not only is Miami on a four-game losing streak after a second half letdown on Christmas against Green Bay - but now, the team will likely be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season.

If the Dolphins can get a win on the road this week, it would set them up in perfect position to get a playoff berth should the New York Jets lose this week or the Fins beat their rivals next week at home. If Miami loses this week…well, it could get really ugly when it comes to the jokes about how this team has choked away its season.

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Thursday)

In the 2016 season, FSU came down to the Orange Bowl and got an upset win over Michigan for its tenth victory of the season. Since then, the ‘Noles have a combined record of 35-36 and had four straight losing seasons from 2018 to 2021. But a win in Orlando would give FSU not just a 10-win season - but also solidify them as being the best college football team in the entire state.

Orange Bowl: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Clemson Tigers (Friday)

If you’re not a fan of the color orange, Hard Rock Stadium is not the place for you this week as two teams that once had College Football Playoff ambitions settle for the holiday week in South Florida. Clemson comes to Miami Gardens for the first time since the 2015 season while the Vols are playing in the Orange Bowl for the first time since the 1997 season.

Other State Games

The UCF Knights ended their season Wednesday with a loss against the Duke Blue Devils in the Military Bowl. UCF and FSU are two of just three teams from the state to qualify for a bowl game this season, joined by the Florida Gators.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers knowing that a win gives the Bucs the NFC South title. The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road at the Houston Texans, knowing a win sets up a AFC South title game next week against the Tennessee Titans.