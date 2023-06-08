NBC6 welcomes new sports anchor Sara Cardona as NBA, NHL Finals hit South Florida

NBC6 is proud to announce the signing of the talented Sara Cardona as the new Sports Anchor.

Cardona joins with plenty of sports journalist experience as a former sports anchor and reporter for ABC36 in Lexington, Kentucky.

She is also no stranger to Florida sports, having spent two years at CBS4 in Gainesville covering the University of Florida and the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Cardona has also served as a sideline reporter for ESPN3 and ESPN Plus for more than two years covering the Conference USA football and basketball games.

Born in Medellin, Colombia and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Cardona earned her bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism at Middle Tennessee State University.

Cardona then began her career in sports at ABC2 and Fox 17 in her hometown of Nashville.

The bilingual journalist will also contribute to Telemundo 51's sports coverage.