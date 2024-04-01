Courtney Clenney

Courtney Clenney covered in blood in new bodycam footage after boyfriend's stabbing

Distraught and covered in blood, Clenney is heard begging officers to see Christian Obsumseli and repeatedly asks them about his condition.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Courtney Clenney, a former OnlyFans model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death, is seen in new police body camera footage covered in blood while in handcuffs after the 2022 incident.

The newly released footage from April 3 of that year captured the moments Clenney was placed in handcuffs.

Distraught and covered in blood, Clenney is heard begging officers to see Christian Obsumseli and repeatedly asks them about his condition. Police then explain that she cannot go back inside their Edgewater apartment because it's considered a crime scene.

Obumseli was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Clenney remains in jail, charged with second-degree murder. She and her parents were also charged with cyber crimes after police say they broke into Obumseli's laptop.

This article tagged under:

Courtney Clenney
