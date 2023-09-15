University of Colorado

Deion Sanders gifts Colorado players sunglasses after Colorado State coach's comments

Coach Prime heard Colorado State's Jay Norvell loud and clear

By Max Molski

Not only will Deion Sanders be wearing sunglasses ahead of Saturday's showdown against Colorado State -- all of his players will, too.

The first-year Colorado coach gifted his whole team shades two days after Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell called out Sanders for wearing hats and sunglasses in media interviews.

The shades come from Blenders, which has a line of sunglasses with Sanders.

“They don’t realize, not only are we gonna kick their butts because it’s personal, but it’s going to be business and also pleasure,” Sanders said in a video posted to his Instagram. “They don’t realize, they just helped me with business.”

Norvell's jab at Sanders over his attire came during a Wednesday radio show.

"I don't care if they hear this in Boulder. I told them [ESPN] -- I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off," Norvell said. "I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me.'"

Sanders responded at practice on Thursday, saying that Norvell "made it personal." He has kept receipts so far this season, and he is keeping that energy ahead of his Buffaloes' intrastate matchup.

No. 18 Colorado (2-0) will welcome Colorado State (0-1) to Boulder on Saturday with kickoff at 10 p.m. ET.

