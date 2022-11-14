NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels' Job With Raiders Not in Jeopardy

Report: Raiders not planning to move on from McDaniels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

So much for Josh McDaniels being on the hot seat. Despite his disastrous start as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, his job for 2022 and beyond appears to be secure.

McDaniels' group is 2-7 on the season following Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After another frustrating defeat, Raiders owner Mark Davis made it clear he remains confident in the ex-New England Patriots offensive coordinator as the right man for the position.

“I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Davis told Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

Asked if he believes McDaniels is the long-term answer at head coach, Davis responded: "Why wouldn't I?"

In addition to Davis' comments, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports McDaniels has "been given assurances by ownership that he will return to coach the Raiders in 2023."

The vote of confidence for McDaniels certainly comes as a surprise. The Raiders entered the season with high expectations after trading for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams, but instead of contending for a playoff spot, they're in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. They've also blown three leads of 17 points or more this season, matching an NFL record.

Nonetheless, Vegas will look to turn things around with McDaniels at the helm starting next Sunday in Denver.