‘Unbelievable': NFL Twitter Erupts With Reactions to Wild Patriots-Raiders Ending

NFL Twitter erupts with reactions to wild Pats-Raiders ending originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders will go down as one of the worst defeats in NFL history.

With a seven-point lead and only 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Patriots were on the verge of improving to 8-6 on the season and increasing their chances of clinching a postseason spot. Instead, disaster struck.

Las Vegas tied it at 24 on a 30-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole. Whether he was in or out of bounds, you can be the judge of that one...

Nonetheless, it counted, and the Patriots took over with 32 seconds left on the clock. They got the ball to midfield with 10 seconds remaining. Then came perhaps the craziest ending of all time.

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed up the middle for 23 yards before lateraling to Jakobi Meyers, who attempted a lateral of his own intended for quarterback Mac Jones. It landed in the hands of ex-Patriots edge rusher Chandler Jones, who ran through Mac Jones and returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD.