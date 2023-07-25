Dolphins' Tyreek Hill reaches settlement to resolve Miami marina incident

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill reached a settlement to resolve a June incident at a Miami marina in which he was accused of striking an employee.

The Miami-Dade Police Department had been investigating the incident even though the alleged victim declined to press charges.

“The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences,” Evan Feldman, the attorney for an employee of Kelley Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, Hill’s attorney, said in a joint statement provided to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hill could still be subject to NFL discipline in accordance with the league’s personal conduct policy. The league reportedly had opened an investigation into the incident but did not immediately follow up after the settlement was announced.

The Dolphins’ veteran players are scheduled to arrive at training camp on Tuesday.