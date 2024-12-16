NFL

Who is playing in NFL's Week 16? Here's the full schedule

Eagles-Commanders, Texans-Chiefs and Broncos-Chargers highlight the upcoming slate

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just three weeks remain in the 2024 NFL regular season.

Week 16 has an unorthodox setup given it's a week before Christmas, with two games occurring on Saturday.

But first, Thursday Night Football kicks things off with an important AFC West clash when the Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both Saturday games are pivotal AFC showdowns, with the Houston Texans at the Kansas City Chiefs up first before the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the rival Baltimore Ravens.

Eight games then form the early window Sunday, chief among them being the Philadelphia Eagles at the Washington Commanders for a key NFC East clash. The three late window games are headlined with the Minnesota Vikings at the Seattle Seahawks.

Sunday Night Football will have Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys, the former pushing for the NFC South title.

Monday Night Football will conclude the week with the New Orleans Saints at the Green Bay Packers.

Here's the full slate:

