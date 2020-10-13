Orange Bowl Basketball Classic Canceled in 2020 Amid Pandemic, Will Return in 2021

The annual Orange Bowl basketball classic will take place inside the BB&T Center in Sunrise - just not in 2020.

The Orange Bowl Committee announced Tuesday the four team event scheduled for December will not take place in 2020 due to uncertainty surrounding large indoor gatherings amid the pandemic.

“The safety of the student-athletes, patrons, staff and arena personnel is most important, and while we are disappointed that the event will not take place this year,” said OBC President and Chair Jeff E. Rubin.

Rubin added the event would return in 2021 at a later scheduled date.

The two game event will again feature both the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles along with two other teams that will be announced at a later date.