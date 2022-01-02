NHL

Panthers' Sam Bennett Banned 3 Games for Hit to Head

The 25-year-old Bennett is considered a repeat offender under terms of the league's collective bargaining agreement

By Associated Press

Getty Images

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett was suspended three games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for an illegal check to the head of Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette during a game Saturday.

Bennett, who scored twice during Florida's 5-2 win, injured Paquette with his hit 3:09 into the first period. Paquette took possession of the puck in front of his own net and turned up ice to make a pass when Bennett glided in and drove a shoulder into Paquette's head.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Paquette left with a neck injury and did not return. Bennett wasn't penalized on the play.

The 25-year-old Bennett is considered a repeat offender under terms of the league's collective bargaining agreement and will forfeit just under $162,000. He has 11 goals and six assists in 26 games this season.

Sports

Miami Heat 37 mins ago

Fox's Late Scoring Surge Pushes Kings past Heat 115-113

NBC 6 Sports 2 hours ago

Ruthie's Recap: Dolphins Once Again Miss Playoffs After Blowout Loss

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NHLFlorida Pantherssam bennett
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us