Rebirth of Jai Alai Taking Place in South Florida

Translated, jai alai means "merry festival". It's a game over a century old, originally from Spain and France and popular in Cuba. In the 70s and 80s, it made a splash in the United States as the sport took America by storm.

Since then, the festival has dwindled away - until now.

The resurgence of its popularity is centered around a world record holder and the rebirth of the sport now has a home right here in our own back yard.

At the Casino at Dania Beach, the once prominent sport across the globe has found a home. Notorious for its dangerously fast serves, the game known as “Dancing with Bullets” is exactly that, a sight so striking that seeing it on TV doesn’t give it justice.

This little hidden gem has provided opportunities for athletes from across the globe to come to America to follow their dreams - dreams that led to global notoriety.

As the sport continues to rebuild its popularity at the same time the world begins to rebuild its normalcy, it’s buried local treasures like this that quickly get placed on our list to visit safely.

The world’s fastest game resumes Wednesday at 1 p.m. It’s free to attend and a remarkable sight to see in person - not to mention a great way to safely support our local community and these local athletes.