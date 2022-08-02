Report: FC Barcelona Youngster Riqui Puig Nearing Transfer to LA Galaxy

No one could’ve seen this coming.

Riqui Puig, one of FC Barcelona’s highly-touted youth prospects for the last few years, reportedly is nearing a transfer to MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano:

Barcelona have just approved and accepted LA Galaxy proposal for Riqui Puig. Final details now being discussed on player side, then it will be completed. 🚨⚪️ #LAGalaxy



Barcelona will have percentage of future sale guaranteed as they wanted. pic.twitter.com/56mBIFStf4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

The 22-year-old midfielder has been considered a top prospect from Barcelona’s infamous La Masia academy, but he’s been unable to take the leap into the first team for several reasons.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Following the recent hiring of manager Xavi Hernández, Puig fell further down in the pecking order and doesn’t seem to be in Xavi’s plans moving forward. Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Miralem Pjanic are ahead of Puig in the depth chart, along with newly acquired Franck Kessié.

With the MLS secondary transfer window closing on Aug. 4, Galaxy will be getting a marquee midfielder to add to the squad alongside Victor Vázquez, Gaston Brugman, Mark Delgado and Rayan Raveloson. Douglas Costa was another midfield acquisition for the team this season, though he operates more on the wide flanks, whereas Puig is better suited for a central midfield role.

LA Galaxy is currently sitting one spot out of a playoff spot, trailing the Portland Timbers by one point in the standings with a game in hand. Galaxy has 12 regular-season games remaining on the calendar.