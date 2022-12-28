Report: Terrell Owens Won't Sign With Cowboys After Contact About NFL Return

Report: Cowboys won't sign TO after contact about NFL return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Don't get your popcorn ready just yet.

Former 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about a possible return to the NFL, but the 49-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer will not be signing with the team at this time, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reported Wednesday, citing a source.

Update: Despite the communication, Terrell Owens won't be signing with the #Cowboys at this time, according to a source.



The source tells me that one of the reasons it isn't happening is Owens is asking for more money from the team. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 28, 2022

Owens' agent Greg Daniel told SI.com earlier Wednesday that they had been in "constant communication" with the office of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones over the last few days about the receiver's potential return.

Owens -- whose 15,934 receiving yards are third most in NFL history -- last played in the league in 2010 at the age of 37. A return would make Owens, who turned 49 on Dec. 7, the oldest player ever to play in the NFL.

"Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small," Daniel told SI.com. "He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn't drop a pass.

"He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He's a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it's him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning."

Owens trails only 49ers legend Jerry Rice and Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald for most receiving yards in league history. Having made first-team All-Pro five times and the Pro Bowl six times, Owens was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Earlier this month, Owens confirmed that he had been in contact with another of his former teams, the 49ers, about ways in which he could be effective during a possible return.

"I've already kind of sprinkled some words out there, like, 'Yo, if you guys need a receiver, I'm good," Owens told 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast." "Third down, red zone, trust me. I'm a very valuable asset."

Owens spent the first eight seasons of his 15-year career with the 49ers. He then spent two years with the Philadelphia Eagles and three seasons with the Cowboys before one-year stints with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Earlier this year, Owens played in Fan Controlled Football, a 7-on-7 indoor league where fans call their team's offensive plays. He finished with 11 receptions on 35 targets for 124 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Owens told NBC in May that he felt his performance proved he's ready for an NFL comeback.

"A lot of these guys are half my age," Owens said. "I’m still moving good, making plays.”

Owens at the time also said that, had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him in 2021, Tom Brady very well could have had his eighth Super Bowl ring. Owens also guaranteed he could run the 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds, and he proved it in August.

Now he wants to prove he's still capable of playing in the NFL.

"Just let him prove it," Daniel told SI.com. "Just put him on the field. We can all make a lot of skeptical comments about what he can do. The reason he's doing this is because he knows he can do this. He will never let anyone say what he has the ability to do. Leave it up to his ability and let his skills speak for themselves."

