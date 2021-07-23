Return to Normal: Florida Panthers Unveil 82-Game Schedule for 2021-22 Season

The Florida Panthers will see a return to normalcy somewhat during the upcoming National Hockey League season.

Thursday, the Panthers announced their schedule for the 2021-22 campaign opening on October 14th at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We are so excited to return to a traditional 82-game season for 2021-22 at BB&T Center. Panthers fans can enjoy all 31 NHL opponents including exciting matchups expanding into April and featuring key opponents on holiday weekends,” team President & CEO Matt Caldwell said.

Florida will host the first two games of the season at home before their first road game of the season – October 19th at the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, who defeated the Panthers in the first round of last season’s playoffs.

The Panthers host the Lightning in the home finale of the regular season April 24th, 2022 before finishing the regular season at the Montreal Canadians on April 29th.

Florida will return to play in the NHL’s Atlantic Division next season, grouped with Tampa Bay and Montreal along with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.