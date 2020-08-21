Ruthie's Recap: Miami Dolphins Training Camp 2020 Notes for August 21st

The Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field for training camp on Friday - and NBC 6 sports anchor Ruthie Polinsky has all the insights from the day, including one major absence on the offensive side of the ball.

PRACTICE NOTES

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was one of two players who missed practice due to personal reasons along with safety Kayvon Frazier, according to head coach Brian Flores.

With Fitzpatrick absent, more reps were given to rookie Tua Tagovailoa and backup Josh Rosen.

It was not a great day for either of them. Tagovailoa was picked off twice (once by rookie CB Noah Igbonoghene) while Rosen picked off once.

Linebacker Jerome Baker was helped off the field during practice with a trainer, but walked off under his own strength.

WHAT THEY SAID

From Flores' press conference before practice:

On Fitzpatrick and Frazier missing practice: “Some things take precedent, and I'm going to respect that."

On the quarterbacks: “Everyone is just trying to improve and get better. I think those guys are doing a good job. Rosen is doing a good job. Tua is doing a good job. I think a lot of guys at a lot of positions are making some progress.”

On Rosen learning the offense: “It’s a new offense so the areas of improvement right now are kind of honed in on that. (Offensive Coordinator) Chan (Gailey) is going to be saying to him in the helmet – but the quarterback needs to know that, and kind of have a feel for all of those things without being told. Essentially, they end up becoming the coach on the field, so improvement in that area for all quarterbacks – Rosen, they’re young. Rosen’s young. You can say … but he’s still a young player.

On his young quarterbacks: "We talked about that this morning, just your decision-making. Is it based on the read? Is it based on matchup? Is it based on the situation? We may just need a field goal and we may just need five yards, and your guy is wide open down the field down the sideline. Those are decisions that quarterbacks have to make. There’s a lot there. I know I probably went overboard on the question but there’s a lot there. I’m looking for a lot. I think every coach at every level is looking for the same things and that’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for leadership, we’re looking for communication, we’re looking for someone making good decisions – consistently making good decisions.”

From players after practice: