Safety Frazier Becomes 11th Free Agent to Join Dolphins

Safety Kavon Frazier, who missed most of last season with a pectoral injury, signed Sunday with the Miami Dolphins, his agent said.

Frazier was limited to four games in 2019 for the Dallas Cowboys before going on injured reserve. In four seasons with Dallas, he played 44 games, starting twice, and also contributed on special teams.

Frazier becomes the 11th free agent to join the Dolphins this offseason. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Central Michigan.

