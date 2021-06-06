miami hurricanes

Sandle Homers Twice, South Alabama Eliminates Miami Hurricanes in NCAA Regional

Jake Garland (6-4) got the loss for the Hurricanes (33-21) while Alex Toral and Yohandy Morales hit home runs.

By The Associated Press

Michael Sandle hit two home runs in the early game Sunday, and No. 3 regional seed South Alabama advanced to the Gainesville Regional final, eliminating second-seeded Miami 7-2.

The Jaguars (35-21) face elimination when they play fourth-seeded South Florida later Sunday night with the opportunity to force a Monday rematch.

JoJo Booker (8-0) allowed four hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings to get the win and Tyler Samaniego struck out three in two hitless innings for his seventh save of the season.

Richard Sorrenti and Kaleb DeLaTorre each had home runs for South Alabama, which built a 4-0 lead in the third inning and added three runs in the eighth.

Starter Jake Garland (6-4) got the loss for the Hurricanes (33-21). Alex Toral and Yohandy Morales hit home runs.

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

