Serena's daughter gets adorably shy at New York Fashion Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia wear matching heart necklaces from the tennis legend’s jewelry line to symbolize just how sweet their bond is.

Olympia, 5, was in attendance on Monday for Williams’ presentation of the tennis legend's clothing line S by Serena and jewelry line Serena Williams Jewelry at Spring Studios in New York City.

ADORABLE moment #SerenaWilliams talks about Olympia’s fashion sense and the five year old gets shy 🙈🫣🥺 @nyfw pic.twitter.com/NgKCjG22Yh — Julia Elbaba (@JulesElbaba) September 12, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The presentation took place at an event called Glam Slam, a collaboration between Spring Studios and International Management Group (IMG), that takes place annually at the end of New York Fashion Week and the U.S. Open. The tennis Grand Slam concluded on Sunday while NYFW runs through Monday, Sept. 12.

Williams reflected on an adorable moment between the duo when designing her clothing line.

“Sometimes I’ll say ‘Which color do you like better? Which dress do you like better?’ and she’ll say ‘That one!’ Williams recollected. “I’m not sure if she’s just pointing at one to play games after that or if she’s serious.”

Obsessed with these two!



“Sometimes I’ll say ‘Which color do you like better? Which dress do you like better?’ and she’ll say ‘That one!’ Williams recollected.“I’m not sure if she’s just pointing at one to play games after that or if she’s serious.” ♥️🥺🙈 #serena #NYFW pic.twitter.com/5zPqpF9NWu — Julia Elbaba (@JulesElbaba) September 12, 2022

Williams said part of having a clothing line requires a lot of decision making and her little girl helps narrow down the selections.

“She won’t know that some of the process is actually an item Olympia picked because it was either or,” the mother added. “I’ll put everything out and I’ll just be like ‘Pick one!”

Olympia, who was sitting on her aunt Isha Williams’ lap, turned around and covered her eyes to express her embarrassment and shyness at the moment.

A few weeks ago on Meghan Markle's new podcast Archetype, Williams said that sometimes Olympia asks how people know who her mom is.

“She'll be like 'Why does that person know your name,’” Williams said. “And I’m like, ‘Uh, I don’t know,’ what do I say to that?”

"I don't even know if she knows what I do, did, or currently do... I don't know if she really knows who I am or what I do,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion said.

Williams competed in the last U.S. Open of her career, reaching the third round before falling to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. The 40-year-old announced she is “evolving away” from tennis before the Grand Slam began.

Williams, who is the youngest of five sisters, said one of the reasons for her retirement was to continue building a family which she has put on hold for some time.

While tennis fans around the globe will no longer see Williams dominate the sport, she is sure to ace the competition with her creativity.