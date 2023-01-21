Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's Dad Separated After Exchanging Words at Grizzlies-Lakers Game

Tempers flared during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies...but the incident primarily involved an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the player's father.

Tee Morant, the father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, and Shannon Sharpe, a former NFL player turned Fox Sports television personality, exchanged words and had to be separated while courtside at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Shannon Sharpe and the Grizzlies shared words during Grizzlies-Lakers. pic.twitter.com/ziOPY5Z8ZN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2023

Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant had to be separated during the Lakers-Grizzlies game 👀



(via @MirjamSwanson) pic.twitter.com/TxvQT8F06O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2023

Sharpe told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that the incident began when he exchanged words with Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks after he was defending LeBron James during a play in front of his seat at the end of the second quarter.

Sharpe told McMenamin that he told Brooks he was too small to guard James. Brooks responded with an expletive.

"He started to come at me and I said, 'You don't want these problems,'" Sharpe told McMenamin. "And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn't want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn't want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don't let these fools fool you now."

Shannon Sharpe on the incident that occurred during Grizzlies-Lakers.



(via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/dyCSIshBCA — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2023

Ja Morant was stopped by teammate Steven Adams, who also began shouting at Sharpe. Referees and security were among those who intervened as order was restored.

Sharpe spent halftime in the tunnel with security before returning to his seat for the third quarter, per McMenamin.

Tee Morant later told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT that he and Sharpe "are good" and he has "nothing but love for him."

Tee Morant — father of Ja Morant — tells @NBAonTNT / @BleacherReport he and Shannon Sharpe “are good” and has “nothing but love for him.” Said it’s just two guys from the South talking trash and supporting their teams. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 21, 2023

Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant are all good. They made up after the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/gKzBKItPcN — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) January 21, 2023

Sharpe and Tee Morant even hugged it out before the start of the fourth quarter.