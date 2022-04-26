Short-Handed Heat Advance With Game 5 Win Over Hawks

No Jimmy Butler and no Kyle Lowry? No problem for the Miami Heat.

The Heat used a big night from several bench players in the absence of the two veterans to hold on for the 97-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of their first round series and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Miami, the top seed in the East, advances in the playoffs one year after being swept in the first round by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hear ended the first half on a 17-2 run to take a 54-42 halftime lead. Max Strus was one of the main reasons as he scored all 12 of his first half points in the second quarter, including 10 points in just over one minute of game action.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Atlanta closed the gap to start the third quarter with eight straight points before two straight baskets from Heat center Bam Adebayo put Miami back in control, taking a 75-64 lead into the final quarter.

The Hawks cut the lead to three points with just over eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter, thanks to back-to-back baskets from De'Andre Hunter. A fadeaway basket from Tyler Herro and three-pointer from Victor Oladipo extended the lead.

Atlanta got the lead to two points with just over a minute to go before an Adebayo slam sealed the series clinching victory. The Hawks had one final chance to tie the game, but weren't able to get off a final shot as time ran out.

Oladipo led the Heat with 23 points while Adebayo added 20 points. Strus added 15 points while Herro came off the bench to score 16 points. Hunter led all scorers with 35 points while Atlanta's top player, Trae Young, was held to just 11 points.

Miami was without Butler, the team's top scorer in the postseason who missed Game 5 with knee inflammation. Lowry missed his second straight game due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 3.

The Heat will now play the winner of the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors. The 76ers lead that series three games to two with Game 6 taking place Thursday.