Soccer

Copa America Final: times, ticket prices, halftime performance, and more

Now that Colombia has booked a spot to play the 2024 Copa America final against Argentina, here is what you need to know.

By Lara Priven

Colombia has secured its spot in the Copa America Final against the current defending champions, Argentina, next Sunday.

Here is what you need to know about the final this Sunday.

What time is the 2024 Copa America Final?

The final will begin at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the 2024 Copa America Final?

The final game will take place in the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

How much are tickets to the final?

According to Gametime, the lowest-priced/get-in seats are available for $1,995 (including all taxes and fees.) The most expensive tickets are going for $7,377 including all taxes and fees.

Who will be performing during halftime?

Shakira, a Colombian born artist, will be performing during the Copa America Final Halftime.

How to watch, stream 2024 Copa America Final

The Argentina-Colombia final will be streamed in English on FOX. TUDN and Univision will carry the game in Spanish.

