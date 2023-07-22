Lionel Messi

Messi leaves social media in awe with epic game-winning goal in Inter Miami debut

Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James and many others were amazed by Messi's magical moment

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

They call him the GOAT for a reason.

Lionel Messi's highly anticipated debut with MLS club Inter Miami on Friday night featured a storybook ending.

Locked in a 1-1 battle against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami won a free kick from roughly 25 yards out during stoppage time.

Messi, who entered the game as a sub in the 55th minute, lined up for the free kick and showed exactly why there was so much hype around his move from France's Paris Saint-Germain to the States. The 36-year-old unleashed a beauty into the top left corner of the net for the game-winning score.

The world-class strike sent the sellout crowd at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, into an absolute frenzy.

Messi's magical moment even left fellow GOAT Serena Williams, who was at the game, in awe.

Williams wasn't the only one who couldn't believe what she just witnessed, either. From Patrick Mahomes to LeBron James and more, here's a look at some other reactions to the goal:

