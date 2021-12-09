South Florida Teams Take Part in FHSAA Football Finals Starting Thursday

In what seems to be a yearly occurrence over the past decade, South Florida’s top high school football teams will look to bring more state championship trophies to the 305 and the 954 over the next two weeks.

The FHSAA Football Finals start Thursday and continue through December 18th, with the Class 1A through 3A finals taking place at Tallahassee’s Gene Cox Stadium and the Class 4A through 8A finals being held inside Fort Lauderdale’s DRV PNK Stadium.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

It will be the first time the state football finals will take place in Broward County in nearly a half century, when the Class 4A final was held at Lockhart Stadium in 1973.

Hialeah Champagnat Catholic will go for a third straight Class 2A title Thursday when they face Jacksonville Trinity Christian at 7 p.m. Friday, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna looks to regain the Class 3A title when it faces Tampa Berkeley Prep at 7 p.m.

On December 16th, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons will play Cocoa in the Class 4A Final. The following day, Miami Central will face Merritt Island in the Class 5A final at 1 p.m. with Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas - who won a state record 12th title last season - aims for No. 13 and faces Tampa Bay Tech in the Class 7A final at 7 p.m.

With five teams from Miami-Dade and Broward counties qualifying for this season’s finals, South Florida has sent 53 teams to the championship round over the last 10 seasons.

For more information including how to purchase tickets, click on this link.