St. Thomas Aquinas Gets State Record With Historic Class 7A Title Win

In the final game of a wild 2020 high school football season, one of South Florida's own set a historic mark with a closer than expected victory.

Fort Lauderdale's St. Thomas Aquinas jumped out to an early lead and fought off a comeback attempt from Orlando Edgewater to get the 31-21 victory in the Class 7A final inside Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

The Raiders' win brings home the 12th state title in school history, setting the record after being previously tied with Jacksonville Bolles entering the season.

St. Thomas jumped on the board with two first half rushing touchdowns from Anthony Hankerson, who finished with 181 yards on the game. Hankerson left for a period of time while dealing with an injury.

The Eagles pulled within three points on a short run from Jeremiah Connelly, but St. Thomas Aquinas cemented the historic win with a nine yard touchdown run from Hankerson.

Edgewater outgained the Raiders in yardage 498 to 337, but the Eagles also committed four turnovers in the game that included an interception returned for a touchdown by Aquinas' Ja'Den McBurrows.

With the win, South Florida now has five champs from the 2020 tournament after wins earlier in the weekend from Hialeah Champagnat Catholic, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Central and Plantation American Heritage.

The 2020 tournament was moved back to Tallahassee, who hosted the event for the first time since the 2002 season, from last year's host city of Daytona Beach amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.