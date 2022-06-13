Sports

Brittney Griner

State Department Officials Meet With Phoenix Mercury About Brittney Griner

Officials met with Griner's WNBA team about the star's detention in Russia

By Associated Press

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

State Department officials met Monday with representatives of Brittney Griner's WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star's monthslong detention in Russia and the Biden administration's efforts to secure her release.

The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, but offered no additional details about what was said or who specifically attended.

The administration has previously said that its working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Brittney GrinerwnbaPhoenix Mercury
