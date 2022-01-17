NFL Playoffs

Odell Beckham Jr.'s 40-Yard Pass Sets Up Rams TD Vs. Cardinals

The Rams pulled off a trick play with OBJ hitting Cam Akers for a 40-yard completion

By Bryan Murphy

USA TODAY

Odell Beckham Jr. officially has more passing yards than Kyler Murray -- for now.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver caught a pass from Matt Stafford behind the line of scrimmage and then threw one of his own, hitting running back Cam Akers down the sideline for a 40-yard completion.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The pass from the wide receiver helped set the Rams for a 7-yard score to Cooper Kupp, extending the lead to 28-0 over the Arizona Cardinals.

At the time of the successful trick play, Murray had managed just 28 passing yards on 17 attempts for the Cardinals.

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLLos Angeles RamsArizona CardinalsNFL Wild Card
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us