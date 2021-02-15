Surging Notre Dame Takes Down Feisty But Depleted Miami Basketball

Nikola Djogo scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Nate Laszewski scored 14 and Notre Dame beat Miami 71-61 on Sunday.

Laszewski finished shooting 6 for 8, Juwan Durham scored 12 and Dane Goodwin scored 11 with 11 rebounds for the Irish.

Notre Dame (9-10, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) now has won back-to-back games for the third time this season, and six of its last eight as it tries to make a push coming down the season's home stretch.

Laszewski's three-point play gave the Irish a 50-43 lead with 10:46 remaining in the game. Miami (7-12, 3-11) countered with an 11-2 run over the next four minutes, and Elijah Olaniyi's 3-pointer put the Hurricanes ahead 54-52.

Laszewski responded with consecutive layups, the second resulting in a three-point play, and the Irish proceeded to distance itself.

Isaiah Wong scored 17 points for the Hurricanes, Anthony Walker 14 with 10 rebounds, Kameron McGusty 12, Olaniyi 11 and Nysier Brooks secured 10 rebounds.

The injury-ravaged Hurricanes again played with just seven scholarship athletes. Point guard Chris Lykes suffered a setback in practice late last week to his injured ankle, which has kept him out for all but two games this year.

Compounding Miami’s injury woes, the club announced freshman Earl Timberlake will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder ailment. He averaged 9.3 points and five rebounds in seven games this season.

The Hurricanes next host Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Irish host Clemson on Wednesday.

