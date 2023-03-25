Texas Cruises Past Xavier to Reach Elite Eight for First Time in Over Decade

Texas guard Marcus Carr opened the scoring against Xavier with a jumper 17 seconds into Friday's Sweet 16 contest.

And the Longhorns would never relinquish that lead.

No. 2 Texas secured a wire-to-wire 83-71 win over No. 3 Xavier in the Midwest regional semifinals at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The victory sent the Longhorns to their first Elite Eight since 2008.

Texas will face the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes, who sent No. 1 Houston packing in the Sweet 16, on Sunday with a trip to the Final Four on the line. The Longhorns last made the Final Four in 2003.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Texas ripped off a 20-9 run in the final six-plus minutes of the opening half against Xavier to take a 17-point halftime advantage and seize control of the contest.

The Musketeers would only get as close as 12 in the second half, while the Longhorns stretched their lead to as many as 24.

This story is being updated...