Dolphins' Tyreek Hill denies divorce reports despite petition filed in Broward

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill denied reports that he has filed for divorce from his wife of two months, despite what Broward County court records show.

A petition for dissolution of marriage was apparently filed by Hill Monday morning to divorce wife Keeta Vaccaro, Broward court records showed.

"The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," the filing states.

But after news of the divorce filing broke Tuesday, Hill refuted the news in social media posts.

"I get on Twitter and see bs," Hill posted on the platform, now known as X.

He also reacted to a news outlet's post about the divorce filing.

boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way https://t.co/5bhrYgILC1 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 23, 2024

Hill married Vaccaro back in November, during the Miami Dolphins' bye-week after playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Miami Dolphins ended their season recently after losing to Hill's former team, the Chiefs, in the AFC Wild Card round, where Hill was the lone scorer for Miami.

Earlier this month, Hill's Southwest Ranches caught on fire after officials said a child was playing with a lighter in one of the bedrooms on the second floor.