Jury chooses life in prison for killer who stabbed and drowned Homestead woman in toilet bowl

It’s been more than a decade since 22-year-old Kayla Gloster was found in a pool of blood after being stabbed, beaten, and drowned in a toilet bowl inside her Homestead apartment in 2013.

Prosecutors say Robert Holton, a man she once dated, stabbed her multiple times because he was jealous she was spending time with another man.

Jurors found Holton guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree arson last Monday. Those same jurors came back for a penalty phase where they would eventually recommend life in prison without the possibility of parole or a death sentence.

“There was much more to Robert Holton and his worthiness to life than his actions on that particular occasion,” said Tony Moss, one of the attorneys representing Holton. “Obviously the jury agreed with us and we are very happy about that.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On Wednesday, after less than an hour of deliberations, all 12 jurors voted to spare Holton’s life. However, they agreed with prosecutors and in the verdict form voted that the crime was heinous, atrocious, or cruel.

Gloster’s family felt more relief the trial was finally over, especially since this was Holton's third trial. The first trial was ruled a mistrial after someone's testimony. The second trial was also ruled a mistrial after the jurors couldn't reach a verdict.

“Justice was served,” said Tangela Johnson, Gloster’s mother. “Today was a win. I really didn’t have a preference of what it was either life or death. I’m satisfied the big victory was guilty.”

The Glosters leaned on their faith over the past decade and now hope Holton suffers in prison.

“He has to suffer just like my baby suffered. He got to suffer,” Caron Dixon, the victim’s grandmother, told NBC6.

Holton’s family did not want to comment after the verdict.

Jimmy De La Ferra, who also represented Holton, told NBC6 there were no winners. However, he highlighted how the death penalty law in Florida, only needing eight out of 12 jurors to recommend death, needs to be struck down.

De la Ferra said the state needs to bring back a unanimous jury to recommend penalty.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed this new law after the Parkland shooter’s life was spared. Nine jurors voted for the death penalty after he pleaded guilty, and three went against it. Because a unanimous vote was not reached, the shooter was sentenced to life in prison.